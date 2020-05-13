Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes as PM Modi hints at lockdown 4.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 hinted at extension of lockdown and said that lockdown 4 will be different with a different set of rules. He added that the new set of guidelines, which will be announced before May 18, will help India achieve its goals besides preventing the spread of COVID-19. Soon after the announcement, #Lockodwn4 started trending on social media with people dishing out jokes, sharing rib-tickling memes and a lot more.

Financial package announced

On May 12, PM Modi also announced a financial package to boost self-reliance. According to him, the earlier decisions of the Centre along with the new package totals to Rs. 20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of India's GDP. However, the details of the package shall be announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, May 13. The PM mentioned that this would benefit the workers, hawkers, street vendors, farmers, the business class, etc. He added that special emphasis has been paid to land, labour, liquidity, and laws. Additionally, PM Modi opined that there were five pillars of a self-reliant India- an economy that is not satisfied by incremental gains but one that begets quantum jumps, infrastructure that becomes the identity of the country, a system that isn't dilapidated from the 20th century but a tech-driven behemoth, demography and the supply-demand cycle being used at the full potential.

