'Pon Manickavel' Trailer Out Now; Prabhu Deva Stuns In The Cop Avatar

After directing superhit Bollywood cop dramas like Wanted, Rowdy Rathore and the latest Dabangg 3, Prabhu Deva himself is set to don the role of a cop in Pon Manickavel. The film is directed by A. C. Mugil Chellappan of Kandaen fame. The trailer has been released on the internet and we cannot keep calm.

Pon Manickavel’s trailer starring Prabhu Deva out now

Prabhu Deva has transformed himself into a fearless cop for A. C. Mugil Chellappan’s next Pon Manickavel. This will be the first time that he will be seen in this avatar. Ever since the trailer has been released on the internet, fans have not been able to keep calm.

From the looks of the trailer, Prabhu Deva will portray the role of an IPS Officier who tried to solve a crime to save the public from dire consequences. The trailer also gives us a glimpse into his romantic relationship with Nivetha Pethuraj in the film. There are also some scenes where we can spot Prabhu Deva in his dancing element. Pon Manickavel promises to show Prabhu Deva in a different light and also promises that it is different from the other cop dramas that the audience has witnessed until now.

Check out the trailer here:

Pon Manickavel was previously scheduled to release early this year during Pongal. However, the dates were later shifted to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Dhanush’s Pattas. Pon Manickavel will now release on February 21, 2020.

In addition to Prabhu Deva, Nivetha Pethuraj, Suresh Chandra Menon, J. Mahendran, Soori and Prabhakar will be essaying pivotal roles in the film. Interestingly, Pon Manickavel will also be Prabhu Deva’s 50th film as an actor. Fans are waiting to see Prabhu Deva rock the cop avatar on the silver screen.

