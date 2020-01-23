Will Prabhu Deva Direct Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' After 'Radhe'? Find Out

Prabhu Dheva is all set for his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. It is also rumoured that he has one more film to direct with the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. As per reports, Prabhu Dheva has been roped in to direct Ek Tha Tiger franchise with Salman Khan soon once he completes his pending projects. As for now, Prabhu Dheva is currently shooting with Salman Khan for the film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai in Goa with Randeep Hooda.

‘Tiger 3’ will be the third instalment of the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. The previous two films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Now, if things go as planned, then Tiger Zinda Hai franchise film would be his third film with Salman Khan. The earlier two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively. And it was also reportedly said that the two directors have dropped the film from their kitty and the film will fall into Prabhu Dheva’s kitty and he will direct the third part for this Yash Raj Films' franchise film with Salman as the lead actor.

If these rumours do turn out to be true, then this will be Prabhu Dheva and Salman Khan’s fourth film together. Earlier Prabhu Dheva had first directed a Salman Khan film, Wanted which released in 2008 with Prakash Raj as the lead actor and Ayesha Takia as the lead actress. And now, their recent release Dabangg 3 which turned out to make enough numbers at the box office.

Prabh Deva and Salman Khan's bond

Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan are currently working together on Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. The director already seems to have come up with yet another interesting film with Salman Khan. The film, Radhe is reportedly said to be an unofficial sequel to Wanted, the film Prabhu Dheva directed for Salman in 2008. Along with Prabhu Deva’s directorial, fans would also hope to see Salman Khan’s leading lady in the tiger franchise, Katrina Kaif.

