'Ponniyin Selvan': Bejoy Nambiar Shares An Unseen Picture From The Shooting Spot

It seems like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has several releases lined up this year. Aishwarya Rai, who has time and again stamped herself as a successful actor with her performances in movies like Devdas and Guzaarish, is currently gearing up for her next historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the story of Ponniyin Selvan is inspired by a book, which is authored by Kalki Krishnamurthy of the same name. While the cast or the director of the film have not been revealed yet, Bejoy Nambiar, who is reportedly serving as an assistant director to Mani Ratnam, recently shared a brand new picture from the shooting spot.

Ponniyin Selvan BTS

Recently, popular South Indian producer and director, Bejoy Nambiar took to his official Instagram handle to share a new picture from the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer, Ponniyin Selvan. As several reports suggest, the first schedule of Ponniyin Selvan was shot in December 2019 in Bangkok and Thailand, which was recently wrapped up. Reportedly, the second schedule of the upcoming historical flick is being shot in Pondicherry, where the rest of the film's cast will join soon. Take a look at the post shared by Bejoy Nambiar:

With all your blessings we have begun a big journey! https://t.co/1eg5OQa5tS — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) January 2, 2020

What to expect from Aishwarya Rai in Ponniyin Selvan

Considered as one of Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious project till date, Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai’s come back to the historical genre after 12 years, post-Jodhaa Akbar. Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai will be seen in a double role in the film, as the actor will portray the characters of Nandini and her mute mother Queen Mandakini Devi. Reportedly, Aishwarya plays a very important role in Ponniyin Selvan and the makers are trying their best to keep details about her character a mystery.

(Promo Image: Actor Karthi Twitter; Aishwarya Rai Instagram)

