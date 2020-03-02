Students At Prince George & Princess Charlotte's School Suspected Of Having Coronavirus

Some students from Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school are being tested for the novel Coronavirus, a spokesperson for the school confirmed on Thursday. A spokesperson from Thomas Battersea, in a statement to British media, revealed that a few young students from the school were currently in self-isolation after fears of them being exposed to Coronavirus emerged. The students are currently results of their tests.

Students suspected of being infected with Coronavirus

Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, began attending the Thomas Battersea school back in 2017. His younger sister, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, recently started her first semester in the school back in September last year. A spokesperson from the school recently gave a statement to the media, where he revealed that a few of their students could potentially be infected by COVID-19 (the official name for the Novel Coronavirus).

In his statement, the spokesperson said that like all schools, they were also taking the potential risks connected with the spread of COVID-19 very seriously. He added that they were following the government provided guidance to the letter. They were keeping an eye out for both preventions against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils were suspected of being exposed to the virus or if they display any symptoms.

Furthermore, the spokesperson revealed that they currently had a very small number of pupils who had been tested for COVID-19. These individuals suspected of being infected were currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results. The spread of Coronavirus continues to be a major concern for governments across the globe. China especially has shut down almost all public places to prevent the rampant spread of the epidemic.

