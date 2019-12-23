Prince George And The Royal Family Bake Christmas Pudding; See Pictures

The much-awaited festive of the year, Christmas is around the corner. From playing Secret Santa to decorating the Christmas tree, everyone gets busy during this festive season. Recently, a few pictures from the house of the Royal Family surfaced on the internet. The excitement of celebrating Christmas is quite evident on the faces of the royals in the photo. They were clicked while preparing pudding.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George teamed up to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace. In the photos, George's family is looking on while he mixes pudding in front of a Christmas tree. Reportedly, the baking took place in Buckingham Palace’s Music Room, and post which was launched 'Together at Christmas', an initiative run by The Royal British Legion to provide financial, social, and emotional support to military personnel and veterans and their families. Reportedly, 99 puddings, to celebrate the 99th year of the organisation, will be distributed across the UK and Commonwealth at The British Legion’s Christmas gatherings in 2020, including those prepared by the royals.

Take a look at the slideshow:

In a Peter Pan-collared shirt, six-year-old George can be seen helping mix bowls of Christmas pudding ingredients, including currants, lemon peel, ginger, and poppy seeds. Whereas, the Queen is clicked in a white full-sleeves dress with her purse. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge opted for black and blue suits respectively. Each family member took turns to stir the puddings using wooden spoons, with tradition promising good luck to those that stir from east to west in honour of the Wise Men. They then placed commemorative sixpence coins into the mixture, ready to be discovered by the lucky recipients of the puddings.

