Coronavirus: Prince George & Princess Charlotte’s School Latest To Have Kids Self-isolate

Four students from Thomas's Battersea school in southwest London have had to self isolate themselves as a precautionary measure after returning from a trip to northern Italy. According to reports, Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte also attend the same school in London. The four students are now awaiting the test results. This comes after eight schools in the United Kingdom have closed while others have sent students home amid fears they may have been exposed to the virus during trips to northern Italy.

Northern Italy is the most affected by the new coronavirus in all of Europe. As per reports, there were more than 280 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy as of Tuesday. Around 19 people have reportedly lost their lives due to the virus in Italy, most deaths outside China. Italian premier Giuseppe Conte’s government has appealed for cooperation from fellow European countries. Football matches and concerts are being called off as a precautionary measure in the country. According to reports, northern Italy's Lombardy and Veneto regions are the most affected by the virus and on Tuesday authorities confirmed the first positive coronavirus case in the southern part of the country.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 2,700 lives across the globe and has infected over 81,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 27 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus. Countries like Iran and South Korea are also facing the threat from the virus as the latter confirmed more than 900 positive cases recently.

