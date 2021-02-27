Prince Harry Makes Major Revelations On James Corden's 'Late Late Show'

Be it their pregnancy news or their stepping down as royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines for several reasons. Prince Harry recently admitted that last year he stepped back from the royal family because his mental health was being 'destroyed' by the British Press. However, talking about Prince Harry, here are times when the prince was vocal about his thoughts on the latest segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden

When the British Press was ‘destroying’ his Mental Health

In an interview with James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, Prince Harry discussed the pressure of royal life and his decision to move to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle. He said he had decided that he needed to "get his family out of here". Talking about the British Press, he said, “We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do”

His thoughts on Netflix’s The Crown

During their LA tour, Prince Harry and James Corden talked about the prince's life. James Corden also asked him about his views on Netflix's much-acclaimed series The Crown. Prince Harry quickly said that “They don't pretend to be news - it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth”. He also said that views get a rough idea about what the royal lifestyle is. Harry continued, "I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it's the difference between, that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that".

On stepping down as senior royals

James Corden asked why Harry thought it was necessary to walk away as senior royals last year. Harry responded saying, "It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do, [it was] like, I need to get my family out of here. But we never walked away. And as far as I'm concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away, I will always be contributing".

Bragging about his son

Prince Harry, when it comes to his toddler son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is like any proud parent. "My son is now over a year and a half [old]. He's hysteric. He has the most amazing personality. He's putting three, four words together. He's singing songs already, "Harry said that to James Corden. The first word of Archie? "Crocodile—three syllables!" bragged the royal dad.

