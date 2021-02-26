James Corden Boasts Of Being A Part Of BTS' ARMY In Front Of Prince Harry, Fans Laud Him

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shifted their residence to California and the Late Late Show host James Corden decided to be the perfect neighbour to them. James took Prince Harry to show around Southern California in an open bus and also caught up with him on his life. During the tour, James also had organised a military-style obstacle course as well. James was asked by the course coordinator if he had any experience of the army. To this, James Corden gave a quirky reply of having experienced being a part of the BTS' ARMY.

James Corden's experience as BTS ARMY

The video starts with the coordinator welcoming both James and Prince in the obstacle course. He then asks Prince Harry whether he has any military experience and he replies in an affirmative. The coordinator then turns to James and asks him about his army experience. And to this Corden quirkily replies that he is 'very much a member of BTS' ARMY'. The video which was shared by the official handle of James' show also captioned it by writing 'Not sure that counts, James'.

Not sure that counts, James. pic.twitter.com/8VPyxOI76r — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 26, 2021

Twitterati could not stop gushing about James claiming himself to be a part of the BTS' ARMY. Many of them have commented on the video by saying that being a part of the band's army definitely counts. They also have appreciated him for vouching for the band and hitting back the racists. See their reactions below:

not james corden mentioning bts in front of prince harry 😭 pic.twitter.com/woUz62Cx5p — telep(athy)⁷ (@jeonlvr) February 26, 2021

Well military army and BTS army are same in some points. Like military army BTS army has to fight also but in a different way. So maybe your answer might count😂. I💜you James! — Era💜 (@Eraaa___) February 26, 2021

the best kind of ARMY if you ask me 💜 pic.twitter.com/jzNnLPbqxL — zu🌱 (@magickoya) February 26, 2021

The BTS ARMY is the most powerful army in the world. It counts! Not sure it will help him with his physics in an obstacle course though. Sorry Papa Mochi! Haha. But we send all support! 😉 — ©️: *ocassionally drops in* (@MWOLbyC) February 26, 2021

It's weird coz since I joined Army I always have this confidence u know am an army I can do anything I have the experience.. Armys r the strongest pple I know — vk🍓 (@kevkoovy) February 26, 2021

According to a report by Meaww.com, a German radio show has commented ugly racist remarks at BTS. Matthias Matuschik, the host, called the band to be like a virus-like COVID-19. He also hoped that there would be a vaccine against this as well. Many fans of the band have commented on James Corden's video.

James claims to be a huge fan of BTS. He also introduced them for the TIME 2020’s Entertainer of the Year Award. James also has welcomed the band on his show as guests several times The band has also performed Life Goes On and Dynamite on Corden's show.

In the interview with Corden, Prince Harry said that he has not walked away from his family. He also has said that the British Press made the environment 'toxic' and was 'destroying his mental health'. Harry also has opened up how he hit it off with Meghan Markle and thought she was the one for him.

Image courtesy- A still from James Corden's video

