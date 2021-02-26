Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' On Netflix Is Fictional But 'loosely Based On The Truth'

In a recent segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Prince Harry talked candidly about his life with the host. The duo toured around Los Angeles in an open-air bus and had a revealing chat about the developments in Prince Harry’s life. At one point during their conversation, Prince Harry talked about The Crown on Netflix and its similarities with the royal family. He shared that The Crown on Netflix is loosely based on the truth. For all the people who are wondering about Prince Harry and James Corden's conversation about The Crown on Netflix and the royal family, here is everything you need to know about it.

Prince Harry talks about The Crown on Netflix

During their LA tour, Prince Harry and James Corden talked about the prince's life with his family. Prince Harry shared details about his daily life with his wife Meghan and mentioned that he also watches a bit of Netflix. James Corden then asked him about his views on Netflix’s The Crown. Prince Harry quickly responded by saying that “They don't pretend to be news - it's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth.”

The Crown is a historical drama series about the royal family. He further added that it is not strictly accurate but it gives the viewers a rough idea about what the royal lifestyle is and what the pressure of putting duty and service above family brings ahead. Harry continued, "I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it's the difference between, that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

Prince Harry and James Corden

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to a report by AP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently expecting their second child. A friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Misan Harriman shared a black and white picture of the couple to announce the news. The adorable couple met on a blind date which was arranged by a mutual friend. The couple tied the knot in May 2018. The royal couple welcomed their first child son Archie a year later.

