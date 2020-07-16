Prince Harry Jokes About Ageing During A Video Conference; Meghan Markle Reacts

Prince Harry recently joked during a video call about getting old and prompted his wife Meghan Markle to respond. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a 20-minute video chat with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust's young leaders on July 1 to discuss the Black Lives Matter campaign. They were debating racial inequalities and how to make a difference for the next generation when Prince Harry made a shocking remark.

During the interview at one point, Harry jokingly said that he’s ageing, further adding that he’s 35 already. Wife Meghan, who is 38, soon responded saying "That's not ageing." Replying to Meghan’s comment. Harry said, "It is ageing compared to these guys", referring to the participants on the video chat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Chrisann Jarrett, co-founder of We Belong, which is led by young people who have moved to the UK; Alicia Wallace, director of Bahamas Equality; Mike Omoniyi, founder of The Common Sense Network; and Abdullahi Alim, who leads the Global Shapers of the World Economic Forum.

Harry and Meghan speaks on social issues

Prince Harry also spoke about how people are programmed to see the world. Meghan also went on to speak about how racism and unconscious bias continue to thrive. Harry also went on to say that one cannot deny or ignore the fact that everyone has been educated to see the world with a different perspective. He then added that once a person begins to realise that there is bias, then one needs to acknowledge it. He also said that one needs to make themselves more aware of it so that they can help stand for something that is wrong.

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, said that it is not in the big moments but it is in the quiet moments where unconscious bias and racism thrives. She further added that it makes it confusing for many people to understand the role they play in both passively and actively. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared for the video call from their home in Los Angeles, watch the video below.

