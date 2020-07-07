Prince Harry On One Thing He Misses About Life In The United Kingdom: 'We All Miss Rugby'

Prince Harry, who along with Meghan Markle and son Archie, has migrated to North America, seems to be missing Rugby, the reason of which, the royal descendant featured in a video of England Rugby professing his love for the sport. In the video, Prince Harry says, "We all miss Rugby" (sic) which has been stopped due to the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. Prince Harry added that although the pandemic has paused the game, 'it has not taken their spirits.'

Check out the video featuring Prince Harry:

The video posted last week has got all Prince Harry's admirers excited. Reportedly, Prince Harry has been a supporter of the sport for a long time. He is reportedly the Honorary President of England Rugby and Vice-Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU). According to the royal website, Prince Harry adores and admires Rugby and is reported to be engaged in supporting and promoting the sport at the grassroots level in England.

According to the royal website, Prince Harry spent a year training with the Rugby Football Union, where he learned new skills about the sport. Reportedly, Prince Harry, after acquiring new skills from his training at the Rugby Football Union imparted it to various schools and colleges in the United Kingdom. He reportedly assisted many Rugby school coaches during training sessions.

Prince Harry and his belief in sports

According to the royal website, Prince Harry believes that sports can change the lives of people, especially youngsters, and should be pursued by everyone. Sports, according to Prince Harry, can act as a mantle to provide confidence and courage to children and servicemen, revealed the royal website. Here's a picture of Prince Harry interacting with sportsmen:

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal responsibilities in January 2020. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with Archie shifted to North America to live an independent life. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to exit the royal family drew a lot of flak. However, it undeterred the Duke and Duchess's decision.

