Prithviraj Sparks Row With A Scene In His Last Release 'Driving License', Issues Apology

Prithviraj Sukumaran had an impressive 2019, turning a director and delivering a blockbuster with the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. Not just as a director, even as an actor and producer, his Malayalam movie Driving License was a success at the box office. However, his last release also sparked a row after the mention of a hospital’s name negatively, for which the actor-director has issued a clarification and apologised.
Prithviraj took to Facebook recently and shared a video on his take over the row. “In the movie 'Driving License', that I have acted in and produced, there was a scene, in which a hospital named Ahalya was spoken in negative light as per the requirement of the script. Neither during filming the scene or dubbing, I was not aware of a group of healthcare with the same name with years of service in India and abroad.
“The mention of the name of the hospitals was purely fictitious. I have understood that the scene has hurt the owner, doctors and other staff of the hospital. So, as the actor and producer of the movie, I apologise to the owner, staff, doctors, patients and those who plan to seek treatment at the hospital,” the Aiyya star said in the video.
Apart from Prithviraj, the movie also stars Suraj Venjaramood, Miya George and Deepti Sati.The movie was directed by Lal Jr, son of veteran actor-director Lal. Driving License hit the theatres on December 20.
