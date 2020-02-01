Prithviraj Sparks Row With A Scene In His Last Release 'Driving License', Issues Apology

Prithviraj Sukumaran had an impressive 2019, turning a director and delivering a blockbuster with the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. Not just as a director, even as an actor and producer, his Malayalam movie Driving License was a success at the box office. However, his last release also sparked a row after the mention of a hospital’s name negatively, for which the actor-director has issued a clarification and apologised.

Prithviraj took to Facebook recently and shared a video on his take over the row. “In the movie 'Driving License', that I have acted in and produced, there was a scene, in which a hospital named Ahalya was spoken in negative light as per the requirement of the script. Neither during filming the scene or dubbing, I was not aware of a group of healthcare with the same name with years of service in India and abroad.

“The mention of the name of the hospitals was purely fictitious. I have understood that the scene has hurt the owner, doctors and other staff of the hospital. So, as the actor and producer of the movie, I apologise to the owner, staff, doctors, patients and those who plan to seek treatment at the hospital,” the Aiyya star said in the video.

Here’s the video:

Apart from Prithviraj, the movie also stars Suraj Venjaramood, Miya George and Deepti Sati.The movie was directed by Lal Jr, son of veteran actor-director Lal. Driving License hit the theatres on December 20.

