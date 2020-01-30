Prithviraj Dedicates 'Empuraan' To Bharath Gopi, Says The Film Is An Ode To His Era

Popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on January 29, took to his social media to pen a heartfelt note for yesteryear actor Bharath Gopi. The social media post was shared in the wake of Bharath Gopi's 12th death anniversary. In the post, he talked about Bharath Gopi's illustrious acting career and also revealed that his upcoming directorial, Empuraan is a dedication to Bharath Gopi and his illustrious acting career.

Prithviraj said, "One of the greatest actors to have lived. Little did I know during the times we met, that his son and I would grow up to forge a bond not just as brothers..but as a writer and director too. #Empuraan is for you uncle! #Legend."

Yesteryear actor Bharath Gopi, who began his acting career with theatre, got his first break in the movies in Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Swayamvaran.

In an acting career spanning more than four decades, the Malayalam actor had delivered some impressive performances in movies like Kallan Pavitharan, Yavanika, Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku, Panchavadi Palam, and Adaminte Vaariyellu, among others. According to reports, the actor passed away on January 29, 2008, following a cardiac arrest.

Prithviraj, who is basking in the success of his last release Driving License, is presently awaiting the release of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The upcoming movie, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee in February 2020.

Besides that, Prithviraj is working on his second directorial, Empuraan. The movie touted to be an action-thriller will bring back the hit pair of Lucifer (2019) on screen.

