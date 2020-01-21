Prithviraj In 2020: 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', 'Kaduva', And Other Upcoming Films

Malayalam actor Prithviraj had an ecstatic 2019, with many of his films minting big numbers at the box office. Prithviraj, who had a total of four films in 2019, also made his directorial debut with Mohanlal and Manju Warrier starrer Lucifer, which incidentally became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time. After a successful year (2019) in the showbiz, Prithviraj is gearing up to surprise the audience with his upcoming films.

Prithviraj's upcoming films:

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

The forthcoming movie will bring back the hit pair of Biju Menon and Prithviraj to the silver screen. The Sachy directorial is currently being shot in Kerala. The teaser of Ayyappanum Koshiyum was recently released and managed to garner a warm response.

Aadu Jeevitham

The Blessy directorial is reportedly based on a popular novel written by Benyamin. The movie, starring Prithviraj and Amala Paul in the lead, has reportedly been in production for a long time. If the reports are to go by, Prithviraj is currently preparing for his role, for which he is going through rigorous body transformation. Allegedly, he will be losing 30 kgs for his part in the Blessy directorial.

Kaduva

The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'. The movie is expected to go on floors by March 2020.

Prithviraj to start work on Lucifer sequel?

According to reports, Prithviraj is going to start work on the sequel to 2019 hit film, Lucifer. The sequel is titled L2: Empuraan and is one of the most-anticipated films. The forthcoming movie, scripted by Murali Gopy, will bring back Mohanlal in the role of Stephen Nedumbally.

