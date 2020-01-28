Prithviraj And Tovino Thomas All Set To Reunite After Four Years For A Spy-thriller

Popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on January 26, revealed the first look poster of his next film, alongside Tovino Thomas. The forthcoming film, titled Karachi 81, will be directed by KS Bava and produced by Anto Joseph under his banner Anto Joseph Film Company. The forthcoming movie will mark the reunion of Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas. The two shared the screen space last in RS Vimal's Ennu Ninte Moideen.

Have a look at the poster of Prithviraj and Tovino's forthcoming film:

Also Read | Tovino Thomas Celebrates His Birthday By Giving Fans A Sneak Peek Into His Latest Film

The forthcoming movie touted to be a spy-thriller is reportedly based in the 1970s. According to reports, the Prithviraj-Tovino Thomas starrer is set in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The KS Bava directorial is expected to go on floors by the end of 2020.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas's Best Movies From Last Decade That Are A Must-watch

Also Read | Prithviraj In 2020: 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', 'Kaduva', And Other Upcoming Films

On the other hand, Prithviraj is busy preparing for his role in Blessy's Aadujeevitham. The movie, starring Prithviraj and Amala Paul in the lead, is based on a popular novel written by Benyamin. If the reports are to go by, Prithviraj is currently preparing for his role, for which he is going through rigorous body transformation. Reportedly, he will be losing 30 kgs for his part in the Blessy directorial.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is gearing up for the release of Forensic. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee soon. In a recent interview, the directors of Forensic revealed that the movie would be a gripping thriller that will focus more on the forensic department and their ordeals in solving a criminal case.

Also Read | 'It Is Action Time' For Prithviraj And Biju Menon In 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Trailer; Watch

(Promo Image Courtesy: Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.