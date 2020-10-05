Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Rumoured GF Neelam

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth Chopra has posted adorable wishes for his alleged girlfriend, actor Neelam Upadhyaya on her birthday on Monday. Taking to Instagram, he shared photos from what seems like a birthday celebration along with a cute selfie with the birthday girl. Siddharth wrote in the caption, "Wish you a very happy birthday (Neelam Upadhyaya). Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year aheadðŸŽŠðŸŽ‰ðŸ¤—"

Siddharth's cousin and actor Meera Chopra added to the birthday cheer by commenting on the post with her best wishes for Neelam. She wrote, "Happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. I wish u get everything that u desire. Lots of love to u â¤ï¸â¤ï¸"

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra created a stir last year at the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi function. He was spotted with Neelam Upadhyaya, who is a well-known actor from the South Indian film industry. Siddharth had also shared a throwback picture with her which sparked rumours about their alleged relationship. However, when tagged by paparazzi on social media as Siddharth's 'fiancee', Neelam clarified that she is not engaged to him. Since then, both Siddharth and Neelam have posted many photos with each other and celebrated their special days on social media.

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Neelam Upadhyaya has appeared in "Seivathu Sariye" in 2010 but unfortunately, the film was shelved later. She was later seen in MTV's Style Check and made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Mr. 7 (2012), and then also featured in the first 3D Telugu film with Action 3D (2013). She has also acted in two Tamil films, Unnodu Oru Naal (2013) and a supernatural film, Om Shanthi Om (2015).

