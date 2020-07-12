Priyanka Chopra Wishes Brother Siddharth On His Birthday, Shares Throwback Picture

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently penned adorable birthday wishes for brother Siddharth Chopra on social media. Priyanka shared a rare and unseen throwback picture from her childhood days where the two siblings can be seen cuddling and posing for the camera. While captioning the post, the actress wished that she could rewind the time to when she could actually see her baby brother in his childhood.

Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for brother Siddharth

Priyanka who resembles her mother Madhu Chopra in the picture can be seen posing with her baby brother for the camera. The Gunday actress also informed in the caption that her brother’s birthday used to be a countdown for her and she used to eagerly wait for the big day. Later, Priyanka jokingly wrote that even to date she eagerly waits for her brother’s birthday. Both the siblings share an age difference of seven years with PeeCee being the older sibling.Several friends of the actor wished Siddharth under the post. Writer/ director Tarun Mansukhani also wished Siddharth and wrote, “Haapy birthday Gooch.” Another friend and filmmaker Srishti wrote, “The gucch! Happy happy!.”

Sometime back, Priyanka Chopra completed 20 years in the entertainment industry. On the occasion, Ozzy Productions made a seven-minute video tribute to this global icon who started in the industry with no Bollywood connections. On Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account, the actor posted the video made by Ozzy Productions to honour her two decades in entertainment. The video started with a voice saying that Bollywood used to be "quite an insider industry" with only a few film families dominating. The video then showed snippets of Priyanka Chopra from her movie, Fashion followed by a moment from an award ceremony.

The video also focussed on Priyanka Chopra breaking stereotypes. There is also a moment from when Priyanka won the award for 'Global Icon extraordinary' and a still of her father holding her award up in the air while she looks at him fondly. There are many more snippets of the actor's journey in the Bollywood industry.

On the professional front, the actress has reportedly joined the cast of Matrix 4, which is expected to have its shoot resumed as soon as possible. The shooting schedule of the film was put on a halt in March when a major part of the film was yet to be completed. The film is much anticipated as it will bring back Keanu Reeves in the shoes of the character Neo.

