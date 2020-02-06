Union Budget
'Psycho' Actor Nithya Menen To Be A Part Of Dhanush Starrer D44?

Others

Psycho actor Nithya Menen is all set to be a part of a film titled D44. Here is a look at all the details that have been revealed so far.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
pscyho

Nithya Menen is a popular name in the South Indian film industry. She has worked in a number of films in different languages and is a prominent face in the Malayalam film industry. Nithya, who was recently seen in the film Psycho, is all set star opposite Tamil actor Dhanush in D44.

Dhanush and Nithya Menen in D44

South Indian actor Nithya Menen will reportedly be seen in an upcoming Sun Pictures film, D44. The film stars actor Dhanush in the lead role. Dhanush is currently shooting for a film that has been tentatively titled D40. The first announcement of the film was made by the official handle of Sun Pictures. Have a look at the announcement here:

Read Nithya Menen Slaying It In Traditional And Indo-Western Chic Outfits, See Pics

Also read Father Of 'missing Girls' Wants Investigation In Nithyananda Case To Be Done By CBI

Nithya Menen starrer Psycho being loved by the viewers

Nithya Menen was last seen in the Tamil film Psycho. Her work in the film is being widely appreciated by the people. The thriller film has been written and directed by Mysskin. It also stars actors Udhayanidhi Stalin and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Psycho has been declared a hit already. Nithya Menen has also been a part of a Bollywood film titled Mission Mangal, opposite Akshay Kumar. Have a look at some fan reactions for Psycho here.

Image Courtesy: Nithya Menen Instagram

Read Karnataka HC Cancels Nithyananda's Bail In 2010 Rape Case

Also read Love Nithya Menen's Curls? Here's How You Can Style Your Curls Like Her

 

 

Published:
