Nithya Menen Slaying It In Traditional And Indo-Western Chic Outfits, See Pics

Nithya Menen is an Indian actor, who primarily works in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu industry. Nithya began her acting career in a supporting role in Kannada film 7 O' Clock. She made her debut in a Malayalam movie with Akasha Gopuram, Telugu debut with Ala Modalaindi and Tamil debut with 180. In August 2019, she made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal. She is usually seen in Indian wears and slays in ethnic outfits. She regularly posts her pictures on Instagram and gives her fans the best ideas for traditional wears. Have we have listed the best pictures uploaded by the 7 O' Clock actor-

How to style your Indo-western look like Nithya Menen?

Here she is seen wearing a short green brocade kurta and a long skirt. Along with that, she has wrapped a red dupatta on one side of her shoulders. She looks beautiful with the ethnic Jhumkas and the bun. Have a look below:

Here, she is seen wearing a long skirt and a full sleeved top, a jacket which is tied from the front. She is totally slaying the outfit with the long silver earrings and those luscious curls. Take a look at the picture:

In this picture, Nithya is seen wearing a beautiful dark brown coloured saree and black blouse with a statement neckpiece and earrings. She looks neat with her hair beautifully tied at the back.

