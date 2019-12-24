Queen Elizabeth Gives A Christmas Speech; Fans Notice Harry And Meghan's Absence

Queen Elizabeth recently gave her annual Christmas speech in which she spoke about the year and how it has been for the royals. The Queen, who was donning a bright blue outfit, recorded the speech in the drawing room of the Windsor Castle. Pictures from the occasion were posted on Instagram and the internet has noticed that something major is missing.

Prince Harry and Meghan missing from the desk?

Queen Elizabeth gives a speech every year on the occasion of Christmas. The speech is a tradition and 93-year-old monarch is the backbone of it. This time, the Queen's address was from the Windsor Castle while her desk was full of pictures of her family. The desk was full of pictures of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids, Camilla, and Prince Phillip, amongst others. Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were missing from the desk, along with those of their son Archie. The internet was quick to notice this. Have a look at the post and the comments by the fans here.

Queen Elizabeth talks about the year being ‘bumpy’

In the speech, she spoke about how the small steps taken in faith and hope can overcome long-held differences. She also spoke about bringing about peace and harmony. She said that the path is not always smooth and how the year might have felt quite bumpy, but she believes that small steps can make the world a better place. According to a leading news portal, the Queen also addresses the sex scandal that was connected with Prince Andrew. She also reportedly spoke about the documentary with Meghan and Harry talking about the royal rift and media scrutiny. The speech will be broadcast on December 25, 2019, on the occasion of Christmas.

