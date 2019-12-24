Queen Elizabeth To Acknowledge 'bumpy' Year In Christmas Message

The Queen will reportedly use her Christmas Day message to acknowledge that 2019 has been 'quite bumpy' for both Britain and her family as the country saw its impending exit from the European Union and her son Prince Andrew was forced to withdraw from public. This year the Queen's message will be marking the 67th televised Christmas address which was reportedly recorded in the Green Drawing Room at the Windsor Castle. The pre-recorded message is expected to broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations on Christmas Day. According to international media reports, the message was recorded before the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, was hospitalised in London as a precautionary measure.

According to international media reports, Queen Elizabeth II will say that path is never 'smooth' but 'small steps' can heal divisions. The acknowledgement comes after a year of intense political debate over Brexit, as well as a number of personal events affecting the Royal family. The 93-year-old will be reflecting on the need for reconciliation and forgiveness. According to an excerpt released, the Queen said, “The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference”. She further also talks about the commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which she attended in Portsmouth in June.

Problems faced by the Royal family

The Royal family faced Prince Andrew's retreat from public duties because of a disastrous television interview in which he defended the friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The British Royals also endured a public rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, who travelled with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex and young son Archie to Canada rather than spending the Christmas holidays at the Queen's rural retreat, Sandringham Estate. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also complained about the constant scrutiny by British media as they settle into the family. Then recently the health of 98-year-old Prince Philip has also been a constant concern as he has been hospitalised in London for several days now.

