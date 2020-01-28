The Debate
Rajinikanth Suffered Injuries During 'Man Vs Wild' Shoot? Actor Reacts To Reports

Rajinikanth reportedly suffered injuries during the shooting of the 'Man vs Wild' episode alongside British adventurer Bear Grylls. Read more to know about it.

Rajinikanth

The news of Rajinikanth’s appearance on Man vs Wild and the shooting at Bandipur forest in Karnataka became a talking point on social media on Tuesday. Not just the excitement of British adventurer Bear Grylls’ collaboration with another big name after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even memes surfaced about it. However, the shoot did not turn out as expected as the actor reportedly suffered minor injuries, because of which the filming was called off for the day. 

READ: Rajinikanth's Forthcoming Debut On 'Man Vs Wild' Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter

As per a report on a news portal, Rajinikanth got injured during the filming. A forest official was quoted as saying that the shooting was called off for the day to ensure the actor's safety. The official further added that Rajinikanth was fine. 

 

Rajinikanth reached Chennai after the completing the shooting later in the day. The 2.0 star was also asked about the reports of the injury, but he said he was fine and there was no injury.    

READ: Man Vs Wild: Show Featuring PM Modi & Bear Grylls Becomes World’s Most Trending Televised Event

Earlier in the day, pictures and videos of Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls arriving at the Bandipur forest had gone viral, sparking the creativity of the meme-makers too.

With PM Modi

The Man vs Wild show had made headlines last year in August when Prime Minister Modi shot for the episode at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The matter had even attracted political controversies at that time. 

READ: Bear Grylls Recalls His Time With PM Modi On 'Man VS Wild', Calls It 'special Experience'

READ: Rajinikanth To Feature In Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild', To Stay In Bandipur Forest

 

 

