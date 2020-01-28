Rajinikanth Suffered Injuries During 'Man Vs Wild' Shoot? Actor Reacts To Reports

The news of Rajinikanth’s appearance on Man vs Wild and the shooting at Bandipur forest in Karnataka became a talking point on social media on Tuesday. Not just the excitement of British adventurer Bear Grylls’ collaboration with another big name after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even memes surfaced about it. However, the shoot did not turn out as expected as the actor reportedly suffered minor injuries, because of which the filming was called off for the day.

As per a report on a news portal, Rajinikanth got injured during the filming. A forest official was quoted as saying that the shooting was called off for the day to ensure the actor's safety. The official further added that Rajinikanth was fine.

Sources: Actor Rajinikanth has suffered minor injuries during the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls, at Bandipur forest in Karnataka.

Rajinikanth reached Chennai after the completing the shooting later in the day. The 2.0 star was also asked about the reports of the injury, but he said he was fine and there was no injury.

Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls

Earlier in the day, pictures and videos of Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls arriving at the Bandipur forest had gone viral, sparking the creativity of the meme-makers too.

With PM Modi

The Man vs Wild show had made headlines last year in August when Prime Minister Modi shot for the episode at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The matter had even attracted political controversies at that time.

'Officially the world's most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!' (Beating 'Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.)

