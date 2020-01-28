Rajinikanth To Feature In Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild', To Stay In Bandipur Forest

South superstar Rajinikanth is all set for a new wildlife experience as he has teamed up for popular international series titled Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Rajinikanth, reportedly, began shooting for the same in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Monday. Only recently, PM Narendra Modi had collaborated with Bears Grylls for a special episode on the adventure-survival series as they shot the episode at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Rajinikanth to feature in Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild episode

Grylls previously roped in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a special guest on his show. Speaking about the experience of having PM Modi on the show, Grylls told a news agency that they got hit by some real big stones and torrential rain during the shoot. Talking about the filming of the episode, he revealed that, Prime Minister was just very calm throughout the journey. Meanwhile, the shooting of Man Vs Wild with Rajinikanth will reportedly take place for six hours this week. As part of the wildlife experience, the south superstar will be staying in the Bandipur forest for two days.

#WATCH Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls pic.twitter.com/Eh2Lwd4BAI — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Also Read | Man Vs Wild: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat thanks PM Modi for promoting Jim Corbett National Park globally

Also Read | Dhanush to star alongside Keerthy Suresh in the remake of Rajinikanth film 'Netrikkan'?

There are reports saying that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is also expected to shoot with Bear Grylls for Man Vs Wild on Thursday. Meanwhile, the popular show host Grylls is also back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show titled Running Wild With Bear Grylls. The show will feature celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista.

Also Read | Bear Grylls recalls his time with PM Modi on 'Man VS Wild', calls it 'special experience'

This Sunday evening we are Running Wild with the incredible @channingtatum - on @natgeouk and around the world. We are in Norway & as this is his second time of the show, he is in under going some Arctic training! #legend #nevergiveup https://t.co/HEx8CSppEu pic.twitter.com/yKzp1p8jOy — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Rajinikanth's movie 'Thalaivar 169' to be helmed by Kamal Haasan's production house?

(Image courtesy: Bear Grylls OBE Instagram & Rajinikanth Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.