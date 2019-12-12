Best Of 2019: Romantic Punjabi Songs That Were Loved By Listeners

There were a number of Punjabi songs that released in the year 2019. Some of these were romantic numbers while the rest were dance numbers. Here is a list of top ten romantic Punjabi songs from 2019.

Best romantic Punjabi songs of 2019

1. Photo

Photo is a song sung by Baani Sandhu. The song was written and composed by Preet Hundal. The video of the song stars Baani Sandhu and Jass Lokha.

2. Ik Tera

Ik Tera is a song sung by Maninder Buttar. The song was composed by Maninder Buttar and written by him as well. Have a look at the song here.

3. Yaari

Yaari is a song sung by Nikk ft Avneet Kaur. It was written by Nikk and the music was also given by him. It released in the middle of this year.

4. Main Kalla Changa Menu Ni Teri Lod Ve

Main Kalla Changa Menu Ni Teri Lod Ve is a song sung by Ninja. The composition was done by Jaani who also penned down the lyrics for the song. The music of this piece was given by B Praak.

5. Tom And Jerry

Tom and Jerry is a song sung by Satbir Aujla. It was also written and composed by Satbir Aujla. The music of the song was given by Preet Singh.

6. Jatti Da Crush

Jatti Da Crush is sung by Kay Vee Singh. It was jointly written by Ricky Malhi and Kay Vee Singh. The video of the song stars Nisha Bhatt.

7. Diamond

Diamond was a song sung by singer Gurnam Bhullar. The music was given by Ikwinder while the lyrics were penned down by Vicky Dhaliwal. The video is by Sukh Sanghera.

8. Mere Wali Sardarni

Mere Wali Sardarni is a song sung by Jugraj Sandhu. It was written and composed by Urs Guri. The music of the song was given by Dr Shree. Have a look at the song here.

9. Girlfriend

Girlfriend was a song sung by Jass Manak. He was also the one to pen down the lyrics. The music was given by Snappy.

10. Baazi Dil Di

This song was sung by Himmat Sandhu. The music was given by Desi Crew while the lyrics were written by Narinder Batth. Have a look at the song here.

