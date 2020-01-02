Kylie Jenner Shakes A Leg To A Classic Punjabi Song, The Video Will Make You Go Wow

Kylie Jenner is an American media celebrity, model, and socialite who continually makes rounds in the news. Recently, she made rounds in the media for grooving to a classic Punjabi track in a viral video.

Kylie Jenner shaking a leg on Punjabi dance number

In a viral video posted on the social media platform Instagram, Kylie Jenner is seen dancing to the rhythm of a classic Punjabi dance number. In the video, Kylie Jenner looks like she is attending a party. During the party, there is a Punjabi song being played in the background. Kylie Jenner is shaking her legs to the song and enjoying the groove.

Kylie Jenner is sporting a shimmery silver one-piece dress. When closely observed, Kylie Jenner is only swaying along with the song and not dancing. She has been captured just making a slight movement while the song is being played. However, the video that surfaced on the internet was not from Kylie Jenner’s official Instagram account but was posted from a fan account.

More about Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is one of the youngest business tycoons of America. She made rounds in the news for dating the rapper Travis Scott and also for their breakup.

Kylie Jenner is also the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, which is has a net worth of $ 1 billion. Kylie Jenner has a child Stormi Webster with ex-partner Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner also stars in the E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

