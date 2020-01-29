Rajinikanth's Intro Song In 'Thalaivar 168' Choreographed By Thalapathy Vijay's Favourite

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Master. Another Tollywood movie that is creating a buzz on social media is Rajinikanth’s next movie. The updates of the superstar’s movie have been enthralling fans ever since the announcement of its tentative title - Thalaivar 168.

As per recent reports, the popular dance choreographer and Thalapathy Vijay’s favourite master, Prem Rakshith has also choreographed a song in Thalaivar 168. The report further states that the song choreographed by Prem is the intro song of the movie. The choreography of Rajinikanth’s upcoming song was recently completed.

About Master

Master is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film. The movie is written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj and bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film creators. Master will star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the movie. The movie also features Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das in prominent roles. The film as per reports will hit the big screen in April 2020.

About Thalaivar 168

Thalaivar 168 is an upcoming Tollywood movie helmed by Siva. The movie is bankrolled by Kalanidhi Maran. The film features an ensemble cast which includes Rajinikanth, Meena, Prakash Raj, and Keerthi Suresh.

According to reports, Rajinikanth’s 170th film will be helmed by Kamal Haasan's production house. After the success of Darbar, Thalaiva went on to sign two other films. For now, they are being called as Thalaivar 168 and Thalaivar 169. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for films like Aviyal, Maanagaram, and Kaithi, is all set to direct the upcoming film by the superstar.

