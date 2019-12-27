New Song Dumm Dumm From Rajinikanth Starrer Darbar Released In Three Different Languages

Another Tamil song from the upcoming Rajinikanth film Darbar was released on YouTube recently. The song is being loved by the audience for its traditional, upbeat music. It is also being appreciated for the rhythm, tune, and lyrics.

Dumm Dumm released across the internet:

The song Dumm Dumm was released on December 7, 2019. The lyrical video was released along with the audio on YouTube. Dumm Dumm features the actors Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. The song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the lyrics of the song were given by Vivek. It has been sung by Naksh Aziz. The song already has over 2.8 million views. A Telugu version of the song Dumm Dumm was also released by the makers of the film. The Hindi version of the song was also recently released. Have a look at the Dumm Dumm song here.

A glimpse of the making of the music was also released by A.R Murugadoss. In the post, the director has called Anirudh a rockstar and also spoken about the intense scene there. The post was with respect to the background score of the film Darbar.

Get ready for an adrenaline rush, @anirudhofficial Rockstar in action!!! #Darbar Background Score happening in full swing... intense scenes getting intensified pic.twitter.com/F6LZBHuHu0 — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 24, 2019

Fans love the groove-worthy song Dumm Dumm from Darbar

The song Dumm Dumm is being loved by the fans for its groovy and catchy music. The song was released in three languages and has, hence, created double the hype. The film is highly anticipated as it stars superstar Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The film has been written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Have a look at a few of the reactions to the song here.

