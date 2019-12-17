Rajinikanth Gets Candid About Playing Unique Roles At Darbar Audio Launch

Recently, actor Rajinikanth celebrated his 69th birthday. Over a span of 69 years, the actor has contributed a lot to the Indian film industry, as well as to society. He has stood up for several social causes and has donated a significant amount to the welfare of people. Recently, the actor said that he would love to explore the idea of playing a transgender in a film. Read more to know what the superstar had to say.

Superstar Rajinikanth says he would love to explore the idea of playing a transgender

Superstar Rajinikanth, or Thalaivar as he is fondly called, is known for his social activities and philanthropic work. Recently in a press conference, he stated that he has explored almost all the genres, having worked in 160 films and for over 45 years in the Indian film industry for this veteran actor. In the conference, the megastar further added that he wants to play the role of a transgender person in a film sometime.

This was when the actor was asked if he would like to try and explore some other genre, after such a glorious innings in the film industry. He opened up at the trailer launch of his upcoming action-packed Darbar. When he was asked if any filmmaker has approached the actor to play the role of a transgender, Rajinikanth said not yet. He added that he had just thought about it, and felt like expressing his wish.

About his upcoming movie

Darbar is an upcoming action thriller directed by A. R. Murugadoss. It is set to release on January 10, 2020 world wide. It will feature Rajinikanth, Sunil Shetty, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The action-packed flick is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and will be presented under the banner of Lyca Production. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the release date will coincide with Thai Pongal.

