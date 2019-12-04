Superstar Rajinikanth To Be Present At His Film Darbar's Album Launch On December 7

Rajinikanth will be playing a prominent role in the upcoming commercial entertainer called Darbar. The cast and crew of the film announced the album launch of the film on December 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium which is located in Chennai. The makers of the film also announced the album’s launch date through a Tweet which was uploaded on December 4. The event will begin by 5 PM and the fans can expect the entire team present at the launch. Read more to know about Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie, Darbar.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Darbar

The makers of the film have released a song from the film which has got the fans very excited to listen to the whole album. Chumma Kizhi is the first song of Darbar which is sung by legendary composer SP Balasubrahmanyam. In an interview with a major publishing news house, the composer revealed that the introduction song has been placed in a situation where people praise Rajini for a good deed that he did. SP Balasubrahmanyam said that Rajinikanth stops the people from that in the film and tells that it was his basic duty to safeguard people and ask them not to heap praises on him. Read more to know about Rajinikant’s upcoming movie, Darbar.

More about the action-thriller



The film is an action thriller which stars Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The film is written and directed by AR Murugadoss and while it is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film is currently in its post-production stages and it is planned to hit the theatres worldwide on January 10, 2020.

