Rajinikanth's Warm Gesture Towards Pranav Melts The Hearts Of Netizens

Others

Rajinikanth invited the 20-year-old Pranav to his house in Chennai. The pictures from his meeting are already going viral on social media. See pictures here.

rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is loved by people for his amazing acting skills, his impeccable dancing and his phenomenal dialogue delivery. Rajinikanth has the power to bring the world to a standstill just by his presence. But apart from his on-screen iconic performances, he is also very well-known among his fans for the off-screen kindness that has made his fans to address him as Thalaivaa.

Recently, the Thalaivaa was making headlines for inviting a differently-abled boy Pranav to his home in Chennai. Pranav is a differently-abled youngster with no hands and is originally from Palghat, Kerala. Pranav, recently, was very much in news for his visit to CM Pinarayal Vijayan and his contribution to the flood relief fund.

Also Read | ‘Chumma Kizhi’ From Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ Is Finally Out; Twitter Elated

Pranav has also expressed his desire to meet Rajinikanth and finally, his wish got granted when the superstar himself invited him to his house. According to the reports, Rajinikanth's office booked the tickets for Pranav and his family for their Chennai visit. The pictures went viral on the social media where Rajinikanth was seen greeting Pranav. Netizens have already started showering their love for the superstar for his warm gesture. 

Also Read | Rajinikanth: 'Meeting K Balachander Sir Was The Turning Point For Me In The Film Industry'

The actor was seen posing with his portrait of him made by this 21-year-old artist. While in one of the pictures Thalaivaa is seen touching Pranav's foot. This warm gesture of the superstar is going viral all over the social media and has also received massive love from the netizens worldwide. Check the pictures here:

When Thalaivaa met Pranav:

Also Read | 'Chumma Kizhi' From Rajinikanth’s Upcomming Film 'Darbar' Released

On the professional front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Darbar that is slated to release on the occasion of Pongal in 2020. The movie is directed by AR Murugadoss and this action-thriller will also star Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty and Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles. While the posters have already created a buzz on the internet, the first song from the movie, Chumma Kizhi is already a hit. The music of the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the movie is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca productions.

Also Read | Superstar Rajinikanth's Super Kamal Hint? 'Tamil Nadu Will Create A Miracle In 2021'

 

 

