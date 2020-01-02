Rajinikanth's Co-star Nayanthara To Portray Role Of An Architect In 'Darbar'?

Darbar is an upcoming action thriller starring superstar, Rajinikanth with Nayanthara, and Sunil Shetty in a negative role. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The trailer of the film was recently released and his fans are in awe of 69-year-old actor's bad cop avatar.

The movie Darbar features Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead and is all set to hit the big screen on January 9. The movie will feature the south superstar Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer. Rajinikanth will be portraying the character named Aaditya Arunasalam. Now, as per the recent news reports, the lady star of the movie, Nayanthara will be essaying the role of an architect. There is no official announcement out yet about the role essayed by the love action drama actor Nayanthara. The movie is backed by Lyca Productions and is directed by AR Murugadoss.

The film will see the lead actor performing some high-octane action scenes. The first motion poster of the Rajinikanth starrer impressed the audiences. The trailer of the movie Darbar has generated a lot of curiosity among the cinema lovers. The South flick will see some intense action sequences and stunts performed by the superstar Rajinikanth. The fans are now very excited to watch the movie on January 9, on the big screens. The cinema lovers are also eagerly waiting to witness the character portrayed by the movie's leading lady Nayanthara.

The AR Murugadoss directorial is expected to be a huge entertainer. The songs of the movie are turning out to be chartbusters. The music lovers from all around the country are enjoying all the songs that have been released so far. The fans are excited to witness Rajinikanth in a cop avatar once again after a very long time.

Watch trailer here:

