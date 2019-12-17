'Darbar' Trailer: Fans Go Gaga Over Rajinikanth's Bad Cop Avatar

Darbar is an upcoming action thriller starring superstar, Rajinikanth with Nayanthara, and Sunil Shetty in a negative role. The movie will release Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The trailer of the film was recently released and his fans are in awe of 69-year-old actor's bad cop avatar. Check out what netizens are saying about Darbar.

Darbar trailer reactions

Semma massss ..🔥🔥..Style of Rajanii sir 👌👌..egarlry waiting @ARMurugadoss sir 🔥❤️#DarbarTrailer Am a bad cop! https://t.co/lPxrECqCjU — Gopichand Malineni (@megopichand) December 16, 2019

#DarbarTrailer : My take -

-I think @ARMurugadoss purposefully didn't reveal any highlights or storyline but definitely raised many eyebrows.

-Thalaivar looks stylish, energetic and charismatic.

- Cuts & camera work could have been better.😬



Anyway lets wait for Pongal!😍 pic.twitter.com/FwZExEOh9s — Srikanth (@srikanthkaran33) December 16, 2019

Jus going by the Trailer, #Darbar has Blockbuster written all over.. 👌 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 16, 2019

Seriously tremendous 🔥response from #Darbar Hindi circuit as well. It's getting a loads of praise for #Rajinikanth energy n style..it will definitely create a lot of buzz as story revolves around Mumbai backdrop #DarbarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Rn3F4pDLZM — Pho Buzzer🐿️ (@phobuzzer) December 17, 2019

Happy to watch #Darbar trailer

Super star again proud I am The super star..,

Fantastic Making eagerly waiting #ARMurugadoss flim

An Darling Aniruth musical — Jiivaraji7 (@jiivaraji7) December 17, 2019

Darbar trailer (Hindi)

Darbar

Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the film. It will show the life of a cop and the obstacles and atrocities faced by him in order to arrest a group of criminals. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss the film is set to release on January 9, 2020.

