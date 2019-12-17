The Debate
'Darbar' Trailer: Fans Go Gaga Over Rajinikanth's Bad Cop Avatar

Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, & Sunil Shetty in a negative role. Its trailer was recently released. Check out fan's reactions.

Darbar Trailer

Darbar is an upcoming action thriller starring superstar, Rajinikanth with Nayanthara, and Sunil Shetty in a negative role. The movie will release Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The trailer of the film was recently released and his fans are in awe of 69-year-old actor's bad cop avatar. Check out what netizens are saying about Darbar

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Talks About His Look From Darbar, Says He Is Proud Of His Hair

Darbar trailer reactions

Also Read | Rajinikanth Birthday: 'Darbar' Movie's Filmmaker Shares A Special Poster

Also Read | Rajinikanth On Darbar Co-star Nayanthara: She's Come A Long Way, Is More Beautiful Now

Darbar trailer (Hindi)

Also Read | After Darbar, Rajinikanth And AR Murugadoss Likely To Collaborate For Another Project

Darbar

Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the film. It will show the life of a cop and the obstacles and atrocities faced by him in order to arrest a group of criminals. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss the film is set to release on January 9, 2020.

 

 

