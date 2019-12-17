'Darbar' Trailer: Fans Go Gaga Over Rajinikanth's Bad Cop Avatar

Darbar is an upcoming action thriller starring superstar, Rajinikanth with Nayanthara, and Sunil Shetty in a negative role. The movie will release Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The trailer of the film was recently released and his fans are in awe of 69-year-old actor's bad cop avatar. Check out what netizens are saying about Darbar.
Semma massss ..🔥🔥..Style of Rajanii sir 👌👌..egarlry waiting @ARMurugadoss sir 🔥❤️#DarbarTrailer Am a bad cop! https://t.co/lPxrECqCjU— Gopichand Malineni (@megopichand) December 16, 2019
#DarbarTrailer : My take -— Srikanth (@srikanthkaran33) December 16, 2019
-I think @ARMurugadoss purposefully didn't reveal any highlights or storyline but definitely raised many eyebrows.
-Thalaivar looks stylish, energetic and charismatic.
- Cuts & camera work could have been better.😬
Anyway lets wait for Pongal!😍 pic.twitter.com/FwZExEOh9s
Jus going by the Trailer, #Darbar has Blockbuster written all over.. 👌— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 16, 2019
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Prabhakar (@liveletlive1212) December 17, 2019
⭐️ 🌟 #Darbar 🌟⭐️
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fDCAwIOOOs
One Man Army #Thalaiva 🔫 till now 1 on Trending YouTube @rajinikanth what a man 🙏🙏 #Darbar Your a Bad Cop #DarbarTrailer @LycaProductions @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/BTTc9E9qc0— Rahman (@Rahuman_MA) December 17, 2019
I am a bad Cop 🔥🔥— vj praveen (@praveen25696) December 17, 2019
Thalaivar is Back 😍🔥@rajinikanth@ARMurugadoss#DarbarTrailer #Darbar https://t.co/76RwJmEVln
Seriously tremendous 🔥response from #Darbar Hindi circuit as well. It's getting a loads of praise for #Rajinikanth energy n style..it will definitely create a lot of buzz as story revolves around Mumbai backdrop #DarbarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Rn3F4pDLZM— Pho Buzzer🐿️ (@phobuzzer) December 17, 2019
I can't give any review regarding darbar trailer. Because I am speechless now. #darbar #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarTrailer #DarbarPongal pic.twitter.com/zbSYwRtS12— mahadevan (@mahadev67008154) December 17, 2019
Happy to watch #Darbar trailer— Jiivaraji7 (@jiivaraji7) December 17, 2019
Super star again proud I am The super star..,
Fantastic Making eagerly waiting #ARMurugadoss flim
An Darling Aniruth musical
Goosebumps moment .... I am a bad cop 😍🔥 #RajinismOverloaded #DarbarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Myt63jklDc— Rajinikanth Fans 💯 (@Rajni_FC) December 16, 2019
Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the film. It will show the life of a cop and the obstacles and atrocities faced by him in order to arrest a group of criminals. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss the film is set to release on January 9, 2020.
