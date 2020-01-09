Rajinikanth Fans' Hysterical Reactions To 'Darbar' Will Leave You In Splits

The fans of South superstar Rajinikanth have gone berserk upon the release of his latest movie, Darbar. The action-thriller starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead is supposed to hit the screens on January 9, 2020, across about 7000 screens worldwide. If the reports are to go by, Darbar has reportedly received a grand reception from the audiences. According to media reports, Darbar's 400 shows have been sold, with many people standing in long queues to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth in Darbar.

Audience hysterical reaction to Rajinikanth's Darbar

Fans of Rajinikanth also took to Twitter to express their hysteria. Many can be seen dancing to the tunes of the songs of Rajnikanth's Darbar, while the others are seen cutting cakes on the release of the film. Here are a few fans' reactions to Rajinikanth's Darbar. Check them out:

The upcoming movie, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, will reportedly see the return of Rajinikanth as a cop after several years. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the movie has a strong supporting cast consisting of Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, among others. The movie, that has music by Anirudh Ravichander, is reportedly one of the most awaited films of 2020.

