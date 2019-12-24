Keerthy Suresh To Play Rajnikanth's Sister In The Movie Thalaivar 168?

If there is a new Rajnikanth movie coming, it is no surprise that the buzz and the excitement amongst fans is reaching new heights. Rajnikanth's next, Thalaivar 168, is no different. A new development in the movie seems to be that actor Keerthy Suresh will be playing the role of Rajnikanth's sister in the movie.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Doctor's Murder: Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh, Others 'furious'

Keerty as Rajnikanth's sister

A report in leading daily claims that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the role of Rajnikanth's sister in Thailavar 168. The report also claims that Rajnikanth will be playing a double role in the upcoming movie. The movie will also star the yesteryear actors Khushbu and Meena.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Murder: Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Express Their Rage

There has been no official confirmation by the makers of the movie about whether Suresh will play the role of his sister. The shooting of the film has been progressing well, the report claims. The actors are shooting in Hyderabad. Keerthy Suresh shared her excitement on working with Rajnikanth with her fans. She tweeted about her feelings and talked about how she is extremely happy to announce that she is a part of the film. She called it a magical milestone of her journey. She also shared that she is awestruck to share the space with the actor and called it the most cherished memory in her life.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168: Keerthy Suresh Confirmed As Lead, Opens Up On 'magical' Feat

Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey .

From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures 😊🙏🏻#Thalaivar168 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 9, 2019

ALSO READ | Keerthy Suresh Is No Longer A Part Of THIS Movie For Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168?

The movie Thalaivar 168 is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. The movie is expected to release at the end of next year. The music of the movie will be given by D Imman and is directed by Siva.

ALSO READ | Keerthy Suresh Wins National Award From The Vice-President Of India For THIS Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.