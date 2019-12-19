Ram Charan Fulfills His Wildest Dreams; Becomes A Wildlife Photographer

The Telugu actor Ram Charan is one of the most popular celebrities in Tollywood. Ram has also featured in Forbes India's celebrity 100 lists in 2013. The actor made his debut in the film Chirutha in which he also won the Filmfare award for the best male debut. Apart from this, the actor is also known for his charity. Ram Charan will soon be showcasing his photography skills for a World Wildlife Fund in the name of Wildest Dreams. He also said that nature is where we belong and he has chosen to express his passion for photography for the event. Famous wildlife photographers like Shaaz Jung, Ejaz Khan and Isheta Salgaocar will create awareness and educate people through their photography pictures.

ALSO READ | KGF Star Yash-Ram Charan Come Together In One Frame, Netizens Go Gaga Over ‘fav Heroes’

Ram Charan's upcoming movies

The actor has one upcoming film lined up for the future which is RRR. The movie will release in the month of July 2020. The movie will be starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. RRR will be directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The story of the movie is fictional and fans are excited for the release of the movie. The film will also release in various languages. The co-star of the Hollywood version includes Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody. Not to mention, the Hollywood cast of RRR also received an immensely great response.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Makes It Up To ‘upset’ Ram Charan In Mumbai As Her Birthday Celebrations Continue

Really overwhelmed by the lovely responses! Thank you all for being so welcoming. I am so excited to be a part of #RRRMovie 🤍🤍 https://t.co/hHEgY5jnTR — Olivia Morris (@OliviaMorris891) November 20, 2019

Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRR pic.twitter.com/ELNUUS0g32 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

#RayStevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR. pic.twitter.com/T0nZnHlMxy — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

ALSO READ | Ram Charan, Farah Khan, Sania Mirza Groove On Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo; Watch

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza’s Sister’s Wedding Reception: Inside Pics, Farah Khan, Ram Charan Attend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.