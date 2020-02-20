The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ram Charan Shares A Sweet Post For His Parents' 40th Wedding Anniversary; Fans Shower Love

Others

Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to upload a post for his parent's 40th wedding anniversary. Read more about Ram Charan’s post for his parents.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
ram charan

Ram Charan is popularly known for his applaudable work in Telugu film industry and has been busy these days because of the shoot of his RRR. Reportedly, the actor has been tied up completing some crucial portions of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The star has also been an avid user of social media and has managed to have 1.8 million followers on Instagram. The Telugu star took to his Instagram to wish his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, on their 40th anniversary. Read more about Ram Charan’s post for his parents' 40th anniversary.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan & Jr NTR Starrer 'RRR' Finally Gets A Release Date

Also Read | SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus 'RRR' With NTR Jr.,Ram Charan To Have Oct 2020 Release?

Ram Charan's Instagram post for parents

Ram Charan shared a picture of his parents on his Instagram handle and captioned it with, “Today we celebrate the best decision ever made!! 😍❤️Happy Anniversary!!!” A number of fans have been sharing some picture collages of the couple and wishing them on their special day. Here are some fan tweets regarding the same. 

Fan Tweets

Also Read | WATCH | This Viral Video Of Ram Charan-Jr NTR From ‘RRR’ Sets Has Got Netizens Going Gaga Over Their Brotherly Bonding

Also Read | Best Telugu Performances 2019: Top Actors Who Ruled The Year From Ram Charan To Prabhas

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MNS THREATENS WARIS PATHAN
MEA: ABRAHAMS SENT BACK 'IZZAT SE'
ACTIVIST HECKLED OUT OF RALLY
BJP TAKES AIM AT SHIV SENA
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
ZUCKERBERG GETS ARMPITS BLOW-DRIED