Ram Charan Shares A Sweet Post For His Parents' 40th Wedding Anniversary; Fans Shower Love

Ram Charan is popularly known for his applaudable work in Telugu film industry and has been busy these days because of the shoot of his RRR. Reportedly, the actor has been tied up completing some crucial portions of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The star has also been an avid user of social media and has managed to have 1.8 million followers on Instagram. The Telugu star took to his Instagram to wish his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, on their 40th anniversary. Read more about Ram Charan’s post for his parents' 40th anniversary.

Ram Charan's Instagram post for parents

Ram Charan shared a picture of his parents on his Instagram handle and captioned it with, “Today we celebrate the best decision ever made!! 😍❤️Happy Anniversary!!!” A number of fans have been sharing some picture collages of the couple and wishing them on their special day. Here are some fan tweets regarding the same.

Fan Tweets

Wishing love, and happiness on your wedding Anniversary Megastar #Chiranjeevi garu and #Surekha garu from MEGA FANS#ChiranjeeviSurekha pic.twitter.com/4QRKBpUE4C — Mega fans (@Megafans_TFI) February 20, 2020

#RamCharan wishes his world a Very Happy Anniversary 💐🎉😊

- via Instagram



Happiest Anniversary to the most beautiful couple #Chiranjeevi garu & #Surekha garu ♥️#HappyAnniversaryMegaCouple 💑@upasanakonidela pic.twitter.com/fL0f3zDoUG — Alok khosla (@Alokkhosla143) February 20, 2020

#MegastarChiranjeevi

Wishing A Happy Wedding Anniversary to #MegastarChiranjeevi and #Surekha garu!#ChiranjeeviSurekha #MegaCouple

Love U Bossu😍❤

My Mighty Megastar What a Journey From a Common Man to Emperor of TFI 🙏🔥

Forever #MegaStar Fan😎 Anthe pic.twitter.com/9v1UXqAebx — MEGA FAN😍❤ (@Veekshit2) February 20, 2020

