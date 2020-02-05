Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan & Jr NTR Starrer 'RRR' Finally Gets A Release Date

Director Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR has a massive ensemble cast including Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn. The film was earlier supposed to hit the silver screens on July 26 this year but now the release date has been postponed. The director Rajamouli is known to take the required time to complete his films and impress his audience. This is something that he did with Baahubali: The Conclusion and the film turned out to become a blockbuster film.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan And Jr NTR All Set To Collaborate For Film 'RRR'

Also Read: Rakul Preet Takes Fashion Inspiration From Alia Bhatt And Shines Like A Diva; See Pics

The makers of the film RRR took to their Twitter handle to confirm the news and also announced the release date of the film. RRR will be starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the pivotal roles. It has been confirmed by the makers of the film that the highly-anticipated RRR will now be releasing on January 8 next year in 2021.

Here is a look at the tweet

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/OdF5V9X3In — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) February 5, 2020

The makers of the film earlier tweeted regarding the postponement of the film. They also acknowledged the love and support of the audience and mentioned that the team is working round the clock for the perfect cinematic experience. The RRR movie team also said that they have planed a huge worldwide release which is why the release date was postponed.

The movie will be releasing in nearly ten languages on January 8, 2021. According to reports, the film will have heavy VFX and it required more time to deliver perfectly. Reportedly, the film RRR is set in the 1920s. It is a fictitious story which is based on two legendary freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film will also be starring Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani in significant roles.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt And More B'Town Couples Dazzle At Armaan Jain's Reception

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Celebs Open Up About Their Love Lives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.