Ram Gopal Varma Clarifies He Hasn't Targeted Anyone With 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu'

Ram Gopal Varma has been making news with his political drama Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu. The film is based on late film icon-politician NT Rama Rao from his wife Lakshmi Parvathi’s point of view. Ram Gopal Varma is now back with Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu, a film inspired by Andhra Pradesh politics. In an interview, the director spoke about the film as he said Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu is his first message-oriented film. It is a fictional story based on true incidents and also gives an idea of what can happen in the future.

Talking about his inspiration for the film, he said Vijaywada elections was his inspiration for the film and its title. However, he has not degraded any of the community or caste in the film. It is just based on a situation. He also said that he has not targeted anyone but has only tried to bring reality on screen. Since he has written characters inspired by real people, it creates the feeling that he is highlighting or targeting someone. He would also like to mention that all resemblance is just unintentional and nothing personal.

He also spoke about the casting of the film where he said that the film is inspired by real events, the resemblance of the characters is important. So, to play the character of a former Chief Minister, he had to find a lookalike and he found him (Dhananjaya Prabhune) in a viral video on social media. He was a waiter in a hotel in Nashik. The makers had brought him to Hyderabad and trained him for one month in acting.

When asked about if he would want to make a film on Maharashtra politics’ present scenario he said that he has to make another Sarkar installment for that. For Ram Gopal Varma, politics is better than anything as he said that more than horror and crime films, political films or say political crimes are much better and interesting. Ram Gopal Varma was asked that why isn’t he doing films with Bollywood stars and which he says that they have fans and other factors to look after and satisfy. They have formula cinema, which he has never attempted in life and cannot even do.

