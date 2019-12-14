Rana Daggubati: When Bhallaladeva made The Audience Swoon In 'Baahubali' Franchise

Rana Daggubati celebrates his birthday on December 14. He made his debut in the film industry with the 2010 Telugu movie Leader. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the movie. Before making his acting debut, Rana established his own production company. The star also produced a National Award-winning film after which he pursued his career in acting. One of his popular blockbuster films was Baahubali after which he got a lot of recognition. Let us take a look at the best scenes of Rana from the Baahubali franchise.

Best scenes of Rana Daggubati from 'Baahubali'

Entrance scene

In this scene, Bhallaladeva stops a black bull with his strength. It is one of the most iconic scenes in the film when the character gets introduced. Take a look at the scene:

Bhallaladeva fighting scene

This is the end of the fighting scene from Baahubali 2. The war between the two, Mahendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, the battle is won by Baahubali where he burns Bhallaladeva alive. Take a look at the end scene:

Taking an oath to become the king

Bhallaladeva cherishes the moment before taking the oath. The evil king is seen sitting on an elephant. This scene is from the movie Baahubali 2. Bhallaladeva is overjoyed before taking the oath. The song and dhol are played in honour of the upcoming king, making this moment of Bhallaladeva one of fans favourite. Take a look at the scene:

On the work front

The actor has many films lined up for the future. Rana Daggubati will be seen in the upcoming movie Haathi Mere Saathi alongside Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat in lead roles. The film will be shot in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil with a different cast across languages. Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabhu Solomon. Rana Daggubati will also be seen in an upcoming movie like Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

