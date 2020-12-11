Ranjha Vikram Singh And Simran Kaur Look Regal On Their Wedding Day, See Pictures

Fauji Calling actor Ranjha Vikram Singh has recently tied the knot with his lady love and stylist Simran Kaur. The actor also took to Instagram on Friday, December 11, 2020, to share pictures from their intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. The actor shared a series of pictures where they look all happy and stunning. Ranjha Vikram Singh also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about his wedding. On seeing this post, fans cannot stop gushing over how adorable the duo look and went on to congratulate them on this special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranjha Vikram Singh shared a series of pictures from his wedding with Simran. In the first picture, the duo can be seen striking a stunning pose where they look all regal. Ranjha can be seen sporting a dark green embroidered velvet kurta with a red dupatta. Simran, on the other hand, donned a mint green embroidered lehenga and completed the look with a maroon dupatta with golden borders. The stylist also opted for traditional jewellery, middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup. For the reception, the actor wore a black suit with a floral design and she donned an intricate mirrorwork design.

Along with the pictures, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about his wedding. He wrote, "#Married with My Love @simon.simran Thankyou Family, Friends and all my wonderful Fans for great wishes. New Journey Begins". Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages and all things nice. The post garnered heaps of praise and likes. Some of the users went on to wish them luck, while some penned some sweet wedding wishes. One of the users wrote, “Congrats to the new couple”. While the other one wrote, “Bhagwan aapki jodi salamat rakhe god bless you”. Check out a few comments below.

Actor Urvashi Rautela attended the ceremony and gave fans a sneak-peek into their wedding celebration through her Instagram handle. In the video clip shared by the actor, Urvashi looked like a dive in a mint green saree as also did the Bhangra to the beats of Punjabi dhol along with newlyweds Ranjha and Simran's family. Watch the video below.

