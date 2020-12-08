Urvashi Rautela Does Bhangra & Croons To 'Channa Mereya' At Ranjha Vikram Singh's Wedding

Pagalpanti actor Urvashi Rautela recently attended actor-producer Ranjha Vikram Singh's wedding with Simran Kaur in Chandigarh and gave fans a sneak-peek into their wedding celebration on Instagram. In the video clip shared her earlier today, Urvashi looked nothing less than stunning in a mint green saree as she did the Bhangra to the beats of Punjabi dhol with newlyweds Ranjha and Simran's family. The 26-year-old also flaunted her singing skills as she crooned to Arijit Singh's chartbuster song Channa Mereya from 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Urvashi Rautela has a blast at '#RanjheDiSimran' wedding

Heropanti actor Ranjha Vikram Singh recently tied the knot with fiancée and stylist Simran Kaur in a big fat Punjabi wedding held in Chandigarh. Among the many, the actor-producer's wedding was attended by Urvashi Rautela who looked like a million bucks as she showed up at the wedding in an embellished mint-green saree with ruffle details. After sharing a streak of videos from the '#RanjheDiSimran' wedding, Urvashi shared a video clip of herself grooving to the beats of Punjabi dhol with Ranjha and his beloved mother.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the Hate Story 4 actor wrote, "Baari barsi khatan gaya si, khat ke liyanda putt, bhangra ta sajda je nache mummy putt (sic)". In no time from sharing, Uravashi's dance video was quick to catch everyone's attention on Instagram. In less than 5 hours, the video garnered over 1.3 million views as well as more than 370k likes and 2000 comments.

Meanwhile, in one of the post-wedding celebration videos, Urvashi Rautela is seen crooning to Arijit Singh's superhit song Channa Mereya from the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as well as Bimar Dil from her film Pagalpanti. In the video clip shared by Urvashi herself on her Instagram story, she is seen chilling with a couple of guests at the wedding as she played Antakshari with them. Among the many who attended the wedding with Urvashi were the Kya Kool Hai Hum actor Gizele Thakral and the Dubai-based influencer and Daks K.

