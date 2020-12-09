Urvashi Rautela Makes History As She Graces The Cover Of Soul Arabia; View Post

Urvashi Rautela uploaded a new picture of herself on her Instagram handle. In the image that can be found below, one can see that the Hate Story 4 actress will be gracing the cover of Soul Arabia. Such a feat has been achieved by an artist of Asian/Indian descent for the first time ever. One close look at the cover and you can see that her interview is going to include some candid thoughts by the Pagal Panti actor and is also going to reveal her childhood dream.

The picture that can be found below has Rautela dressed in an orange gown, as she is standing against the backdrop of a clear evening sky. Judging by the sand dune that can be found on the lower end of the November 2020 issue cover, it would appear as if the picture in question was taken in a desert. The magazine cover can be found on Urvashi Rautela's Instagram handle.

Here is the image

The actress and model, as of this writing, has a total of 33 million followers on Instagram as is quite active. A bulk of Urvashi Rautela's photos and video have her posing against a scenic backdrop. A significant portion of her handle is also made up of her gracing the cover of magazines in extravagant outfits. Every now and then, Urvashi Rautela's photos also have her posing in quirky ways. Sometimes, she could be seen simply having a good time with her friends, loved ones, colleagues and the occasional co-star.

Here are those images for all to see:

