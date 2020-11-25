Anand Mahindra Shares Musical Video, Urges Fans To 'take A Break & Recharge Batteries'

Mahindra group chairperson Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter and shared a musical post in a bid to pump up the start of the day. The business tycoon is known for sharing witty, hilarious and sometimes heart touching, inspiring tweets. While retweeting a video of musicians Manavgeet Gill and Simran Kaur singing the track Kann Kar Gal Sun, Mahindra urged his followers to “take a break” and “recharge” their batteries.

The chairman Mahindra Group called music a form of “renewable energy” and further went on to praise Simran’s voice. Initially, the clip was shared on YouTube back in 2019, however, the superb recording has caught netizens attention after Mahindra re-shared it on the micro-blogging website. Check out the video below:

I’m Punjabi, so I’m biased. But the music is like a form of ‘renewable energy.’ Take a break during the day if you can & let it recharge your batteries. This young lady’s voice has Gigawatts of power.. https://t.co/XjumOaV7eN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 24, 2020

Netizens call it ‘energising’

Since shared, the clip has garnered over 118,000 views and over 3,000 likes. Several users also shared appreciative comments. While some called it “simply awesome,” others called “wonderful” and “refreshing”. One user even shared the YouTube link to the full song and another said, “The young lady's voice totally dominates the song ...full of energy. The sound man needs to eat more ‘Sarson ka Saag our Makki ki roti”.

One user wrote, “Absolutely...vibrant voice....though I can’t follow Punjabi, but it’s just energizing”. Another said, “The male voice is also very appealing. Thanks a ton for posting this video.”. “Amazing energy... Punjabi can be high just by music,” added third. "Punjabi songs are a great relief in stress and energy booster too,” added fourth.

Full song Mr. Anand https://t.co/7ItNgurbi4 — V Dya (@DyaVinay) November 24, 2020

Didn't understand a word and loved it. Sometimes you don't need to know what the words mean to benefit from something! 👏😁 — Teri Stephenson (@AgeUKL_Teri) November 24, 2020

Focus your ear here, and listen, oh beloved.

I shall teach you a tact of love.



This converted into Punjabi and multiplied by 10x energy 😅 — Ishdeep Singh (@ishdeep93) November 24, 2020

Great sir ji shear talent no voice modulator no nosy instrument only soothing voices. From where you get all this new stuff every time — VINAY SACHDEVA (@VINAYSA87409620) November 24, 2020

Lovely 💕 song.

Truthfully music is beyond boundaries of language or linguistics. It the song of soul and what your soul relates to you jump to it to match the beats. — Ikigai; laugh love live life! (@Ikigai37506282) November 24, 2020

