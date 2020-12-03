Rapper Casanova One Of The 17 Arrested In Manhattan Over Gang-related Criminal Activity

The 34-year-old American Rapper Caswell Senior, professionally known as Casanova, surrendered to the police in Manhattan on Tuesday, December 1. He was among the 18 indicted members of the infamous crime gang ‘Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.’ The rapper was arrested due to his involvement in gang-related criminal activities such as racketeering, murder, drugs, robbing as well as fraud offences. The US Attorney Audrey Strauss and other law enforcement officials recently issued a statement accused those named in the indictment of being a part of criminal activities of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation. Read on to know more about the rapper’s arrest.

Rapper Casanova arrested in New York City

A report in Billboard has revealed that the gang has been tied to shootings and robberies in Westchester County and Brooklyn. One of its alleged members, Brandon (Stacks) Soto, was accused of driving an accomplice to Poughkeepsie to assassinate a 15-year-old boy on September 21. The underage boy was later identified as the teen Jalani Jones, who was fatally shot in the head.

Two of the gang members were accused of using other people’s IDs to file fraudulent applications for COVID-19-related unemployment benefits. US acting Attorney Strauss said in a statement to Daily News that members of the Gorilla Stone have committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapper Casanova (34) has been charged for punching and robbing a young woman who was recording him at a Greenwich Village diner. During his trial in court, if the rapper is convicted of racketeering conspiracy and other charges, he could be facing life in prison. This is not the first time that Gorilla stone gang has come under fire, in 2015, police arrested 17 alleged members of the gang and of its subset Black Stone Gorilla Gangstas, accusing them of plotting gun violence and selling crack, cocaine and ecstasy throughout Co-op City and Castle Hill in the Bronx.

Casanova's net worth

A report in Celebrity net worth reveals that the rapper is worth $4 million. He has amassed huge wealth from his music career. He is currently dating an Instagram model, who goes by the name ‘Swaggy Jazzy.’ Casanova's Instagram features his most recent post was from two days ago when he posted the picture with his girlfriend who was adorned in Louis Vuitton. Casanova’s girlfriend has a daughter named Cassie from a previous relationship. The pair has been together for over a year at this point.

Disclaimer: The above net worth, career earnings and salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

