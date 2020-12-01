Larsa Pippen Seen With Malik Beasley Soon After He Signed The Timberwolves' $60M Deal

Last week, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Malik Beasley agreed on their $60 million deal over the next four years. The Timberwolves star shared photos while signing the contract, excited about his time with the Timberwolves. However, what fans did not expect was Larsa Pippen, who was seen hanging out with Beasley a few days after he signed the contract.

Also read | Larsa Pippen opens up about her brief relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson

Are Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley dating?

As per some reports, Larsa Pippen and Beasley were seen together in the day, walking together holding hands. The two seemed to be walking around while getting some food and were apparently not shying away from people who tried to snap a photo. While there is no confirmation about their relationship status, people are wondering how Beasley and Larsa started talking, especially since Beasley was with Montana Yao.

Also read | Larsa Pippen opens up on divorce with Scottie Pippen, denies infidelity claims

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is being charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence following a September 27 arrest at his Plymouth, Minnesota, residence, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium learned.



Joint statement from his attorneys, Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga: pic.twitter.com/Ia58ihWosv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2020

Some rumours hint that while Beasley is now seen with Larsa, he has secretly tied the knot with girlfriend Montana Yao. In September, Beasley and Yao were charged for drug possession and threat of violence. Reports reveal that the NBA star pointed a rifle at a family of three that came to his rental home in Plymouth, a Minneapolis suburb after which a home search revealed almost two pounds of marijuana. For some time, Beasley was at the Hennepin County Jail. Eventually, he was released without charge.

Larsa, on the other hand, was previously married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. During the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, she revealed she introduced Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but denied infidelity claims. She was apparently happy to see the couple, and denied hooking up with Thompson "to ruin Khloe's life".

Also read | Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley charged with 5th-degree drug possession, threat of violence

Malik Beasley contract with the Timberwolves

Beasley agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract with the Timberwolves. His agent, Brian Jungreis, informed Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium about the deal. He played 14 games for the Timberwolves last season and will have a team option for the last year of the contract.

Also read | Larsa Pippen opens up about her rift with the Kardashians, blames Kim's husband Kanye West

(Image credits: Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen Instagram)