Malik Beasley Net Worth: How Much Is Timberwolves Star Worth? Contract And Salary Details

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been making headlines over the past few weeks. While the 24-year-old first grabbed attention after his blockbuster four-year, $60 million contract, Beasley then attracted controversy after he was pictured holding hands with Larsa Pippen. With the youngster set to be part of Timberwolves’ young core for years to come, here is a look at the Malik Beasley net worth, Malik Beasley contract details and Malik Beasley career earnings.

Everything you need to know about the new Malik Beasley contract

Multiple media reports covering the Malik Beasley contract situation revealed earlier this month that the shooting guard has agreed on a four-year deal worth $60 million with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sharing the news, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic had disclosed that the fourth year is a team option. The 24-year-old has had a solid time at Wolves, averaging 33 minutes in 14 games with the team. Malik Beasley also ended up with career-high figures in points (20.7) and rebounds (5.1), while also notching up an impressive three-point percentage of 42.6.

Here’s a look at the Malik Beasley career earnings

According to Spotrac, the Malik Beasley career earnings up to now amount to $20,988,677. The estimated earnings include the boosted earnings from the 2020-21 season, while also adjusting for the deducted earnings that may have occurred due to the shortened 2019-20 season. The publication also shed light on the Malik Beasley salary information.

Spotrac expounded that the 4-year deal will see Malik Beasley earn an annual average salary of $14,925,000. The Malik Beasley base salary will be capped at $13,325,895, with the Timberwolves shooting guard getting a guaranteed amount of $43,175,894 through his deal. However, in his fourth and final year of the contract, the Malik Beasley salary could rise to as much as $16,524,106.

How much is Malik Beasley net worth?

According to Famous Net Worth, Malik Beasley has a net worth of $700K. However, with the new bumper contract for the 24-year-old, it is expected that the Malik Beasley net worth will rise rapidly in the next few years. Although there is not much information about his brand endorsements, the Malik Beasley endorsements and advertisements will certainly come up if he continues his good form.

Disclaimer: The above net worth, career earnings and salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

