Scotty Pippen Jr Disappointed With Mom Larsa Pippen’s Ongoing Dating Antics

Scotty Pippen Jr, the son of basketball legend Scottie Pippen seems to have taken to social media to take a thinly veiled jibe at her mother Larsa Pippen. The 20-year-old, who plays for the Vanderbilt Commodores, is coming off the back of an impressive performance on Friday night, where he guided the Commodores to a 77-71 opening day victory over Valparaiso. Despite the youngster’s stellar start to the season, Scotty Pippen Jr’s Twitter activity suggests that he’s had enough of her mother dating NBA stars.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley pictures go viral

46-year-old Larsa Pippen recently made headlines after she was seen with Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley. The pictures of the pair went viral soon after Malik Beasley signed the massive five-year, $60 million deal with the team. In the pictures circulating online, Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen were seen holding hands as they shopped together.

Larsa Pippen, 46 was spotted holding hands with Malik Beasley, 24. (via @SideActionHQ) pic.twitter.com/0Xdb68sfSJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 1, 2020

After the pictures made the news, many fans speculated that the Scotty Pippen Jr's mother was now dating Malik Beasley. Media reports covering the Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley pictures also claimed that even the 24-year-old’s partner, Montana Yao, was caught by surprise after seeing the pictures. TMZ Sports in their report claimed that the Malik Beasley wife was ‘blindsided’ after seeing the Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley pictures online.

Larsa Pippen boyfriends: Scotty Pippen Jr mother has dated several stars in the past

Watch Ben Simmons Allegedly Leave Dinner Date With Larsa Pippen Who Cheated on Scottie Twice With Future, But Made Pip Apologize to Her & Also Use to Be Kendall Jenner's Babysitter Who Cheated on Ben 6 Times (Pics-Vids) https://t.co/qv628jMlSn via @BasketballguruD pic.twitter.com/aoQ5cN7Vip — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) August 21, 2019

This is not the first time Larsa Pippen has been linked with an NBA star. After infamously divorcing Scottie Pippen in 2019, Larsa Pippen’s dating exploits have consistently made the headlines. The 46-year-old had recently claimed that she had dated Boston Celtics signee Tristan Thompson much before he got involved with Khloe Kardashian. Last year, Larsa Pippen had to go public in denial, after reports of her leaving a Los Angeles nightclub with Australian basketball star Ben Simmons went viral.

Scotty Pippen Jr reacts after being fed up with Larsa Pippen boyfriends

Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.🤞 — Scotty Pippen Jr (@spippenjr) December 1, 2020

Amidst all the rumours surrounding Larsa Pippen’s dating life, her son Scotty Pippen Jr seems to have finally reacted on social media. The youngster took to Twitter to share a cryptic tweet, where he talked about focusing on himself and his goals. In the message, Scotty Pippen Jr also wrote that he isn’t responsible for anybody’s actions, concluding that all was good on his end. The youngster also liked a bunch of tweets where fans wrote messages of support for him, suggesting that Scotty Pippen Jr doesn’t deserve all the controversy surrounding his mother’s dating life.

Image Credits: Scotty Pippen Jr Instagram, Larsa Pippen Instagram