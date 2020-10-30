'The Crown' Actor Emma Corrin Opens Up About Princess Diana's Struggle With Bulimia

The Crown season 4 is all set to air on November 15, 2020, on Netflix. The historical TV drama series is about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Peter Morgan produced and mainly wrote the show. Lady Diana Spencer, Prince William and Prince Harry will also be featured in the fourth season of the show. The Crown's new star, Emma Corrin, who will be seen essaying the role of Princess Diana, says that the fourth season does not shy away from Princess Diana's more painful aspects of life, including her battle with bulimia.

According to Variety, there are some scenes of Diana dealing with bulimia, and no one around her is wanting to give her support in coping with the disorder. In The Crown, Emma Corrin revealed to Variety why she was actually trying to develop these scenes. She said that one cannot do to everything she was experiencing without including that. She added that it was so symptomatic of the emotional turmoil and all the suppressed emotions that the Princess was feeling. The actor revealed that in retrospect, she thinks it made it easier in doing this season to bring her own interpretation to the character.

Emma also said that she learned about the life and impact of Princess Diana from the people around her. She added that growing up, her general impression was just how enamoured people were by Diana. Emma said she had a sense of the tragedy of what had happened to the Princess, and her spirit that people speak of. She said people would always talk about her being this very generous, empathetic person who went on to break the mould of the Royal family.

When asked about which other character Emma would have chosen to play in the series, Corrin replied saying, “Margaret”. She later added that according to her, Margaret and Diana were quite similar in some ways, in their personalities and also being a bit of a rule-breaker.

About the show

Netflix just dropped The Crown's fourth season trailer, all set to reach the streaming giant on November 15. Starring actors Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter in leading roles, the show is primarily based on the award-winning play The Audience. The Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to the modern era. Watch the trailer below.

