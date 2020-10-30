'Borat 2' Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals He Was Forced To Flee From An Angry Mob

Sacha Baron Cohen recently shared a glimpse of a deleted scene from his latest film Borat 2. In the video, the actor was seen fleeing from the angry mob, who upon realizing his true identity, rushed towards him. Sacha Baron Cohen was performing as Country Steve and singing the song The Wuhan Flu when protestors began climbing over the security barriers.

In the video shared by the Borat 2 star, he was dressed as the character Country Steve. Sacha was performing on the song Wuhan Flu, a song about the coronavirus pandemic, during a gun rally in Washington. During the performance, one of the protestors noticed that the character wasn’t real and rushed towards him. Just then the entire mob of angry protestors stormed over the security barriers forcing Sacha to flee from the stage and hide in an ambulance. Later, one can see that Baron caught hold of the door as tight as possible since protestors were trying to storm in.

Also Read: How Much Of Borat 2 Is Real? Find Out If The Sacha Baron Cohen Starrer Was Unscripted

Also Read: Sacha Baron Cohen Risked His Life While Shooting For Borat 2, Shot In Dangerous Scenarios

On The Late Show, Sacha told Stephen Colbert that one of the men who stormed on the stage went for his pistol. However, luckily there was a brave guard who leaned in and told the guy that it’s not worth it. According to Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2 was not the easiest movie to make. Take a look at the video below.

Sacha Baron Cohen shares Borat 2 deleted scene

More about Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2

Borat 2 is a comedy film directed by Jason Woliner that also features his directorial debut. Borat 2 cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Dani Popescu, Tom Hanks, Manuel Vieru, Miroslav Tolj, Alin Popa, Ion Gheorghe, Nicolae Gheorghe, Marcela Codrea, Luca Nelu, Nicoleta Ciobanu and Rita Wilson. Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat 2 essays the protagonist Borat Sagdiyev, a Kazakh journalist and television personality. Borat 2 is a sequel to Sacha’s 2006 film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Also Read: Before Borat 2, Sacha Baron Cohen Talks About Donning Trump Fat Suit, Crashing Pence Event

Borat 2 receives positive reviews

According to the Independent, Clarisse Loughrey gave the film a four-star rating and called it a jaw-dropping expose of America. While LA Times’ Justin Chang praised the sequel for being scattershot, fitfully funny and weirdly poignant sometimes. Take a look at the trailer below.

Image Credits: Sacha Baron Cohen Instagram

Also Read: Borat 2 Trailer Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Causes Mayhem Again With Impeccable Comic Timing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.